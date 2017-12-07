Nets' Crabbe fined $15K for throwing ball after fouling out

NEW YORK (AP) — Allen Crabbe of the Brooklyn Nets has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for violating the rule prohibiting players from throwing any item, including the game ball, at the basket stanchion.

The NBA announced the fine Wednesday.

Crabbe was ejected after fouling out in the fourth quarter of the Nets' 110-90 win over the Hawks on Monday night. He threw the ball hard from Brooklyn's end against Atlanta's shot clock.

The guard/forward had 11 points with four dunks in the win.

