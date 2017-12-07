Sevilla through in Champions League with 1-1 draw in Maribor

MARIBOR, Slovenia (AP) — Midfielder Ganso's goal was enough for Sevilla to reach the Champions League last 16 after drawing at Slovenian side Maribor 1-1 on Wednesday.

Sevilla was in a good position going into the game. The Spanish side needed only a point to be sure of progress, and would have topped Group E with a win if Liverpool did not beat Spartak Moscow at home in the other game.

Liverpool's 7-0 rout of the Russian side meant even a loss was enough for Sevilla to finish second behind the English Premier League club.

"Job done. The only vital thing was to qualify," Sevilla assistant coach Ernesto Marcucci said.

Maribor, which lost in Seville 3-0, was playing for pride as it was already assured of bottom place in the group.

Maribor captain Marcos Tavares gave his side a great start when Martin Milec floated in a perfect cross for the Brazilian striker to head in from close range.

The home side kept pushing and had the better chances only to be undone by a low shot from Ganso with 15 minutes remaining. Maribor goalkeeper Jasmin Handanovic should have stopped it but the ball slipped between his arm and body.

"It's a pity we conceded that goal," Milec said. "However, we got three points from six games, so we can be pleased with our performance. There are better teams than ours with less points."