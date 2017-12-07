Champions League last-16 draw seeds completed by Liverpool

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Liverpool claimed the final spot in the pot of group winners going into the Champions League last 16 draw.

The five-time European champion joined fellow former winners Barcelona and Manchester United, plus big spenders Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City among the seeded teams on Wednesday.

A balanced draw has two-time defending champion Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among five former winners in the pot of unseeded teams who were group runners-up.

Teams that already met in the same group or are from the same country cannot be drawn against each other on Monday.

Round of 16 first-leg games are played from Feb. 13-21. Return games are from March 6-14.

UEFA also makes the Europa League round of 32 draw on Monday, including Atletico Madrid, Napoli, and Borussia Dortmund among third-place teams in Champions League groups who transfer across.

___

Seeded teams: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City, Besiktas, Tottenham.

Unseeded teams: Basel, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto, Real Madrid.

___

More AP Champions League coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/ChampionsLeague