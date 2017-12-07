Aboubakar scores 2 as Porto routs Monaco 5-2 to advance

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar scored twice to ensure Porto reached the knockout stage of the Champions League with a resounding 5-2 win against a poor Monaco side on Wednesday.

Both teams finished with 10 men after having a player sent off late in the first half.

Turkish side Besitkas, which won 2-1 away to Leipzig, finished top of Group G with 14 points. Porto has 10 and Leipzig will play in the Europa League.

Monaco reached the semifinals of the competition last season by playing some scintillating attacking football. But it was a very different story this season and coach Leonardo Jardim's side was already guaranteed to finish last.

Jardim left top scorer Radamel Falcao and other regulars on the bench as he selected a largely second-string side.

Aboubakar took just nine minutes to put Porto ahead, latching onto a pass over the defense and drilling the ball past backup goalkeeper Diego Benaglio.

Aboubakar added his second after 33 minutes, cutting outside a defender on the left of the penalty area and curling the ball into the right corner. He then set up midfielder Yacine Brahimi on the stroke of halftime for a neat finish into the same corner.

Shortly before that, Monaco's Rachid Ghezzal and Porto defender Felipe were red-carded following a heated confrontation after Ghezzal was fouled. Ghezzal stood up and pushed Felipe in the face and he responded angrily.

After Monaco center half Kamil Glik pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 61st minute, defender Alex Telles made it 4-1 with a powerful header.

Falcao came on to head a goal back against his former club in the 78th, but forward Francisco Soares completed the scoring with Porto's fifth goal at the end.