Montana company settles dispute over Puerto Rico grid work

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A small Montana company that landed and lost a contract to restore Puerto Rico's hurricane-shattered electric grid has reached a settlement in a dispute over money it said it was owed for the work.

Representatives of Montana-based Whitefish Energy Holdings and Arc American of Indiana confirmed the settlement Wednesday. They declined to release details.

Whitefish sued Arc in federal court on Dec. 1 for allegedly interfering with payments from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, which signed a $300 million contract with Whitefish after Hurricane Maria that was later cancelled.

Whitefish spokesman Ken Luce says the lawsuit was resolved "to the mutual satisfaction of all parties."

He says the final amount owed by the power authority is yet to be determined.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen dismissed the lawsuit Tuesday.