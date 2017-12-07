Real Madrid closes group stage with 3-2 win over Dortmund

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League Group H soccer match between Real Madrid a
MADRID (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo helped Real Madrid to a 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Madrid had already guaranteed second place behind Group H winner Tottenham, which defeated APOEL 3-0 at Wembley Stadium to reach 16 points.
Madrid ended with 13 points, and Dortmund and Cypriot club APOEL finished with two points each. The German club finished third because of a better goal difference and will now play in the Europa League.
Madrid led 2-0 after Borja Mayoral opened the scoring and Ronaldo netted his ninth group-stage goal this season. Dortmund equalized with two by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, one in each half, but Lucas Vazquez got the winner in the 81st minute at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
Ronaldo scored with a well-placed shot from outside the area after a pass by Mateo Kovacic in the 12th minute, curling the ball into the top corner, by the far post.
