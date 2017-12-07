How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday

U.S. stock indexes took another small step backward on Wednesday after a plunge in the price of oil dragged down shares of energy producers. The losses overshadowed gains for technology companies and other areas of the market.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 0.30 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 2,629.27.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 39.73 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,140.91.

The Nasdaq composite rose 14.16, or 0.2 percent, to 6,776.38.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 7.88, or 0.5 percent, to 1,508.88.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 12.95 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Dow is down 90.68 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 71.21 points, or 1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 28.14 points, or 1.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 390.44 points, or 17.4 percent.

The Dow is up 4,378.31 points, or 22.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,393.26 points, or 25.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 151.75 points, or 11.2 percent.