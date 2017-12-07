  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/12/07 04:21

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 126.00 126.10 124.85 124.85 Down 1.10
Mar 127.00 127.30 125.85 126.10 Down 1.30
May 129.45 129.50 128.05 128.25 Down 1.30
Jul 131.65 131.65 130.35 130.55 Down 1.25
Sep 133.80 133.90 132.65 132.80 Down 1.25
Dec 137.15 137.25 136.00 136.20 Down 1.20
Mar 140.50 140.50 139.30 139.45 Down 1.20
May 141.45 Down 1.20
Jul 143.40 Down 1.15
Sep 145.30 Down 1.15
Dec 148.00 Down 1.15
Mar 150.70 Down 1.15
May 152.45 Down 1.10
Jul 154.20 Down 1.10
Sep 155.45 Down 1.10