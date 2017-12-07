New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|126.00
|126.10
|124.85
|124.85
|Down 1.10
|Mar
|127.00
|127.30
|125.85
|126.10
|Down 1.30
|May
|129.45
|129.50
|128.05
|128.25
|Down 1.30
|Jul
|131.65
|131.65
|130.35
|130.55
|Down 1.25
|Sep
|133.80
|133.90
|132.65
|132.80
|Down 1.25
|Dec
|137.15
|137.25
|136.00
|136.20
|Down 1.20
|Mar
|140.50
|140.50
|139.30
|139.45
|Down 1.20
|May
|141.45
|Down 1.20
|Jul
|143.40
|Down 1.15
|Sep
|145.30
|Down 1.15
|Dec
|148.00
|Down 1.15
|Mar
|150.70
|Down 1.15
|May
|152.45
|Down 1.10
|Jul
|154.20
|Down 1.10
|Sep
|155.45
|Down 1.10