College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Ph
Sarah Silverman arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Phot
Shonda Rhimes arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo
Bryce Dallas Howard arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (
Jennifer Lawrence arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Ph
Kate Walsh arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by
Gabrielle Carteris arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (P
Dawn Hudson arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by
Lea Michele arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by
Emmy Rossum arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by
Susan Kelechi Watson arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Justin Timberlake arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Ph
Anna Paquin arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by
Chrissy Metz arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo b
Sterling K. Brown arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Ph
Lea Michele arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by
Shonda Rhimes arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo
Amandla Stenberg arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Pho
Marcia Clark arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo b
Isla Fisher arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It wasn't Angelina Jolie or Jennifer Lawrence who got the most rousing applause at the Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment breakfast on Wednesday. It was a college freshman named Carla Arellano.
The Loyola Marymount University student received a standing ovation and brought a room of Hollywood heavyweights to tears as she accepted a full-ride scholarship from "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot. Arellano's emotional acceptance speech made Gadot and fellow presenter Justin Timberlake teary eyed.
The 26th annual breakfast celebrating the trade publication's Power 100 ranking of women in the entertainment business included presentations of $1 million in college scholarships to girls from underrepresented communities in Los Angeles.
Jolie gave the keynote address at the event Wednesday at Milk Studios. Lawrence accepted the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award.