BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|1911
|1917
|1859
|1911
|Down
|18
|Mar
|1936
|1940
|1903
|1906
|Down
|26
|May
|1940
|1941
|1903
|1907
|Down
|28
|Jul
|1950
|1954
|1918
|1920
|Down
|27
|Sep
|1969
|1970
|1936
|1937
|Down
|27
|Dec
|1989
|1989
|1956
|1958
|Down
|26
|Mar
|2000
|2005
|1978
|1978
|Down
|24
|May
|2015
|2020
|1993
|1993
|Down
|23
|Jul
|2028
|2034
|2007
|2007
|Down
|23
|Sep
|2019
|Down
|22