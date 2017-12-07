  1. Home
Emergency leader concerned siren was hard to hear in Waikiki

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/07 04:11

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, a Hawaii Civil Defense Warning Device, which sounds an alert siren during natural disasters, is shown in Hon

FILE- In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, Vern Miyagi, administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, talks to reporters at the Hawaii Emergen

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, people sit on the beach and swim in the Waikiki area of Honolulu. The administrator of the Hawaii Emergency M

HONOLULU (AP) — The administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency is concerned about complaints that a recent test of an attack warning siren could barely be heard in tourist mecca Waikiki.

Vern Miyagi says the agency is looking into moving or repositioning sirens. He says officials need to better communicate the test to tourists.

The agency has also received complaints about difficulty hearing the siren in other parts of the state.

Threat of a nuclear missile attack from North Korea prompted Hawaii to reintroduce a siren that hasn't been heard since the end of the Cold War. The wailing tone sounded for about a minute after a regular, monthly test of a siren for natural disasters.

Specifics about last week's test will be available when the agency completes its report by mid-month.