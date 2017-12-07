Parents, county in court over transgender teen's therapy

CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge in Cincinnati will decide whether a teen transitioning from female to male can continue receiving therapy at a hospital or whether therapy must be Christian-based, as his parents demand.

The Enquirer reports that a visiting judge in Hamilton County Juvenile Court will continue hearing arguments Thursday after closing the courtroom to the public on Tuesday.

The Hamilton County family services agency is seeking a court order to have the 16-year-old continue hospital-based therapy despite his parents' objections.

Court documents show that the agency filed a court complaint and received temporary custody early this year after the teen emailed a crisis hotline and said one of his parents had told him to kill himself and that he could only have Christian-based therapy.

He currently lives with his grandparents.