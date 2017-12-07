James Roday and Dule Hill reteam for 'Psych: The Movie'

NEW YORK (AP) — Time apart hasn't lessened the chemistry between James Roday and Dule Hill. The actors still finish each other's sentences and can take a joke and run with it.

They co-starred as best friends and screwball crime solvers on the USA series "Psych" for eight years until it went off the air in 2014. They've reunited for a holiday special airing Thursday called "Psych: The Movie."

A majority of the crew even returned to work on the project.

The plan is to reunite for even more "Psych" films in the future.

Roday says if they can keep it to two-hour specials every year or two, it would give fans the level of quality they deserve.