The Latest: Judge says woman in ricin case attempted suicide

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Latest on a woman accused of making the deadly toxin ricin (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

A federal judge says the extensive mental health history of a woman accused of making the deadly toxin ricin includes suicide attempts.

The judge made the comment Wednesday at a hearing for 70-year-old Betty Miller, who was taken into custody last week after telling investigators that she made the ricin because she wanted to "injure herself" and had tested the poison's effectiveness on other residents at her retirement community in Shelburne by putting it in their food or beverages.

Miller's lawyer, Paul Volk, says he's seeking appropriate placement for Miller, who is being held at a county jail in Vermont. Her detention will be revisited when and if a suitable treatment plan is found.

Health officials say no one is currently ill from the ricin.

___

12:20 a.m.

Miller lived for a long time in New Hampshire after marrying Dr. Joseph Miller, who later became a state legislator. A fellow New Hampshire House representative says "he was attentive to his wife, who had experienced some difficulty in coping."