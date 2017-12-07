UK jeweler won't make replicas for Meghan Markle's ring

LONDON (AP) — The jewelry maker who worked on the engagement ring Prince Harry gave to Meghan Markle says it's been inundated with requests for replicas— but it won't be taking any orders for copycat rings.

Stephen Connelly, director of Cleave and Company, tells The Associated Press: "We're not going to be making replicas of it. If you want a ring, then we'll design you a different one."

Harry has said he sourced a diamond from Botswana for the engagement ring, which also features diamonds that had belonged to his mother, Princess Diana.

Jeweler David Thomas says working on the ring was the "biggest and hardest secret" he's had to keep in his life. He says he won't violate the royal couple's privacy and reveal any details about the ring to the press.