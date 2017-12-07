Viagra goes generic: Pfizer to launch own little white pill

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The little blue pill that's helped millions of men in the bedroom is turning white. Drugmaker Pfizer is launching its own cheaper generic version of Viagra rather than lose most sales when the impotence pill gets its first generic competition.

On Monday, Pfizer will begin selling the generic at half the $65-a-pill retail price. Generic maker Teva Pharmaceuticals can start selling its version then, but isn't disclosing the price.

Many more generics go on sale next summer, which will steadily slash the price of generics, possibly by 90 percent.

Launched in 1998, Viagra was the first pill for impotence. Cialis and Levitra, which came out in 2003, get their own generic competition next fall.