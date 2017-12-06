Olympic champ Lamy-Chappuis picks up leg injury in comeback

PARIS (AP) — Former Olympic Nordic combined champion Jason Lamy-Chappuis has picked up a right leg injury that could jeopardize his participation at the Pyeongchang Games.

The French skiing federation says Lamy-Chappuis got injured while landing a jump during a competition in Finland.

Lamy-Chappuis, who retired in 2015, is attempting a comeback in the hopes of competing at his fourth Olympics. The French federation says he aims to make his return to competition in January in Val Di Fiemme, Italy.

The 31-year-old Frenchman won the gold medal in the 10-kilometer individual normal hill event at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010, beating Johnny Spillane of the United States by 0.4 seconds.

Lamy-Chappuis was France's flag bearer at the 2014 Sochi Games.