While still rising, health law sign-ups likely to fall short

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government says sign-ups for the Affordable Care Act's subsidized health insurance are still rising, but with just over a week to go in an enrollment season that was cut in half, experts believe the final tally is likely to fall short.

About 3.6 million people had signed through Dec. 2 in states served by the federal HealthCare.gov website. That's more than 20 percent higher than the comparable period last year.

But this year's open enrollment ends on Dec. 15, and last time it continued through Jan. 31.

Barring an unusually strong final surge, experts say it's unlikely that enrollment will match the 12.2 million initial sign-ups for 2017 coverage.

Democrats blame the Trump administration, while Republicans say the problem is that "Obamacare" doesn't work.