Serbia, Bosnia seek to boost ties after war crimes tensions

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian and Bosnian leaders say they want to resolve problems left over from their 1990s conflict after tensions soared over the conviction of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic and the dramatic death of a Croat ex-general at the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says the talks Wednesday with the three members of Bosnia's multi-ethnic presidency "have not been simple or easy." But Vucic added, "we are here to solve problems."

Head of the Bosnian presidency Dragan Covic said the meeting in Belgrade has "predominantly focused on how to boost bilateral cooperation and gradually remove problems."

Officials say open issues include defining the border between Serbia and Bosnia, more than two decades after the 1992-95 war that left 100,000 dead and millions homeless.