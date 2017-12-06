High-priced specs: Churchill's glasses costly at auction

LONDON (AP) — Winston Churchill's reading glasses have drawn a high price at an auction, reflecting continued interest in Britain's wartime leader.

The tortoiseshell glasses were sold Wednesday for 6,000 pounds ($8,000), more than three times the expected price.

They were auctioned near Churchill's country estate of Chartwell, southeast of London.

Catherine Southon Auctioneers and Valuers said there was "fierce bidding" on the phone and the internet.

The prime minister, who died in 1965, liked distinctive eyewear along with fine hats, polka-dot ties and a good cigar.