Gartner: Top five smartphone vendors achieved growth in third quarter 2017   

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- All of the top five smartphone vendors achieved double-digit growth apart from Apple, which achieved a 5.7 percent increase, according to Gartner, Inc.

Global sales of smartphones to end users totaled 383 million units in the third quarter of 2017, a 3 percent increase year over year, according to Gartner.

"In emerging Asia Pacific, both Samsung and Huawei saw healthy demand as along with Xiaomi and Vivo, which were able to grow their footprint outside their home markets," said Anshul Gupta, research director at Gartner. "In North America, Samsung was the driving force in the quarter due to its new flagship products."

Samsung’s smartphone sales recorded a double-digit increase (19.3 percent) in the third quarter of 2017. "Renewed pushes of the newly designed Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 smartphones have brought back growing demand for Samsung smartphones, which helped it compete against Chinese manufacturers and deliver a solid performance in the quarter," said Gupta. He added that the last time Samsung achieved a double-digit growth was in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Apple's sales grew 5.7 percent year over year. Apple returned to growth in China and also saw strong sales in many of the emerging markets, including India, according to Gartner. This is due to the continued sales of legacy iPhones, including the iPhone 5S which retails at around US$240 street price in most markets, Gartner said.

Xiaomi achieved the strongest growth, exhibiting an 80 percent increase in the third quarter of 2017, according to Gartner. Xiaomi's growth came more from international markets than from China, where it faces strong competition from Huawei, Oppo and Vivo, Gartner said. India continues to be the biggest and highest-growth market for Xiaomi outside China, but growing sales from Latin America and Russia are also boosting its sales, Gartner said.

Leading Chinese manufacturers Oppo, Huawei, Vivo and Xiaomi continued to drive sales across emerging markets, led by their midprice and budget smartphones with a focus on 4G connectivity and better cameras, according to Gartner.

"The arrival of Apple's new flagship iPhones at the end of the third quarter of 2017 has delayed smartphone purchases into the fourth quarter of 2017," said Gupta. "Following compelling offers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the holiday season will likely boost sales of smartphones before the end of the year. We estimate the fourth quarter’s smartphone sales will boost total sales for the full year. We expect smartphone sales will reach 1.57 billion units in 2017."

Worldwide Smartphone Sales to End Users by Vendor in 3Q17 (Thousands of Units)

Vendor 3Q17 Units 3Q17 Market Share (%) 3Q16 Units 3Q16 Market Share (%) Samsung 85,605.3 22.3 71,733.5 19.3 Apple 45,441.9 11.9 43,000.7 11.6 Huawei 36,501.8 9.5 32,489.5 8.7 OPPO 29,449.2 7.7 24,590.8 6.6 Xiaomi 26,853.2 7.0 14,926.1 4.0 Others 159,552.1 41.6 185,501.5 49.8 Total 383,403.5 100.0 372,242.0 100.0

Source: Gartner (November 2017)