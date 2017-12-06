Autopsy: Fentanyl overdose, not alcohol, killed Detroit boy

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say an investigation to determine whether alcohol played a role in the death of an 8-year-old Detroit boy in July determined that the child died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Authorities say Jamere Arnold was in cardiac arrest when medics arrived at a relative's home. Police said at the time that relatives indicated the boy might have consumed an alcoholic drink. Recent autopsy results cite fentanyl toxicity as the cause of death.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner ruled the death an accident.

It's not known how the boy ended up with the powerful synthetic opioid. Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood tells The Detroit News that the department's child abuse and homicide units are jointly investigating the case, and that the investigation remains active.