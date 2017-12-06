Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 6, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;Spotty showers;87;77;SSW;7;78%;85%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;Sunny and beautiful;79;61;N;4;32%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;A p.m. shower or two;55;35;Abundant sunshine;51;33;WNW;12;45%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;59;44;Plenty of sunshine;59;44;S;4;59%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;50;37;Breezy with rain;47;38;W;22;91%;87%;0

Anchorage, United States;Snow tapering off;34;21;A little snow;34;31;NE;7;82%;89%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, milder;55;40;Cloudy;56;34;NNW;5;36%;0%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;26;10;Sunny;20;9;SE;7;88%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;92;73;A t-storm in spots;95;72;ESE;8;52%;64%;13

Athens, Greece;Brilliant sunshine;53;42;Sunny and warmer;61;43;SW;4;57%;0%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine, pleasant;77;61;Mostly sunny, nice;77;62;NE;10;58%;4%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;73;51;Cooler with sunshine;62;39;W;16;38%;4%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy showers;89;75;Downpours;87;75;S;4;84%;100%;3

Bangalore, India;Variable cloudiness;82;64;Partly sunny;82;58;E;5;65%;8%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;91;76;Mostly sunny;94;77;E;6;55%;17%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;57;42;Clouds and sun;59;42;WNW;10;68%;3%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;46;27;Partly sunny;41;23;W;14;24%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, milder;49;28;Plenty of sunshine;47;29;SSE;4;70%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mainly cloudy;45;38;Turning cloudy;44;40;SW;12;71%;70%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Some brightening;69;46;Mostly cloudy;68;47;ESE;6;64%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;82;68;Showers and t-storms;79;67;NW;7;77%;86%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;43;27;Mostly sunny;39;29;E;6;82%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and some clouds;45;34;Breezy with rain;46;35;WSW;17;80%;87%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds;43;30;Partly sunny;45;30;WSW;7;74%;4%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;44;31;Mostly sunny;43;30;S;5;72%;3%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;80;67;Sunny and humid;85;67;ENE;7;63%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;88;66;Some brightening;87;67;WNW;4;41%;56%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, warmer;49;37;Turning cloudy;54;32;NNW;10;51%;3%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;67;52;Abundant sunshine;67;50;NNE;8;32%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Inc. clouds;89;64;Sunny and very warm;92;68;SE;8;36%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;68;Some sun;82;67;E;3;57%;44%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;86;72;Mainly cloudy;85;73;NNW;7;72%;29%;3

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;38;23;Turning cloudy, cold;30;20;W;15;48%;17%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief p.m. showers;88;75;A shower in places;87;74;N;7;76%;65%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;46;41;A little p.m. rain;43;36;SW;14;70%;83%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and less humid;89;74;Plenty of sunshine;86;71;NNE;14;36%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;53;40;Cooler;47;28;NNW;11;33%;9%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm or two;88;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;S;5;84%;83%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;75;54;Hazy sun;75;52;W;6;39%;25%;4

Denver, United States;Colder;39;19;Mostly cloudy;37;32;W;8;41%;31%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;80;62;Partly sunny, nice;80;67;N;4;53%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;94;75;A thunderstorm;89;75;WSW;5;74%;72%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A little a.m. rain;54;41;Showers around;47;31;W;22;74%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, but chilly;43;23;Mostly sunny, warmer;60;38;NNE;7;18%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;61;55;Partial sunshine;62;51;NE;12;72%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;75;65;A touch of rain;74;63;ENE;4;76%;80%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;81;59;Becoming cloudy;76;58;SE;8;59%;23%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;84;67;A shower in spots;84;67;ESE;4;69%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;37;35;SSE;12;84%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;90;77;A passing shower;92;73;S;4;72%;66%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;72;61;Mostly sunny;74;59;NNE;5;57%;8%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;81;62;Mostly sunny;83;68;N;3;46%;15%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;86;64;Mostly cloudy;86;62;NE;5;52%;3%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;72;44;Hazy sun;75;44;N;6;43%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and snow shower;43;40;Mostly sunny, warmer;50;43;SW;7;53%;33%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;WSW;8;70%;82%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;87;75;Partial sunshine;84;71;NNW;11;51%;2%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A couple of t-storms;71;53;Cloudy, a t-storm;71;53;NNE;7;68%;84%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;54;23;Plenty of sunshine;57;23;NNW;2;14%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;80;52;Hazy sun;80;51;NE;7;15%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and some clouds;70;47;Some sun, pleasant;73;47;S;4;67%;19%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;95;68;Sunny and breezy;91;67;N;15;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and snow;42;30;Spotty showers;37;31;W;5;83%;84%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;89;77;Spotty showers;88;78;ENE;9;65%;76%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm or two;89;74;A stray thunderstorm;88;73;WSW;6;73%;73%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;80;58;Clouds and sun, nice;80;66;NNW;5;58%;41%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;N;4;76%;82%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;58;39;Partly sunny;59;39;WSW;8;49%;44%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun;92;78;A passing shower;89;77;SSW;6;70%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;71;64;Turning sunny, nice;71;64;S;8;76%;4%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;55;40;Clouds and sun;56;46;N;5;74%;27%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;51;48;Rain in the morning;55;34;W;17;78%;76%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;76;50;Plenty of sunshine;75;52;NNE;6;19%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;86;76;Some sun;86;75;WSW;6;70%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;52;27;Partial sunshine;51;32;SW;3;59%;17%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;81;Sun and some clouds;87;78;NW;7;67%;7%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;88;75;A stray thunderstorm;84;77;WNW;5;81%;65%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;88;78;Showers, some heavy;89;79;ENE;6;81%;96%;1

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;74;52;Couple of t-storms;74;52;SW;8;62%;94%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun, nice;75;47;An afternoon shower;75;47;SSW;5;43%;45%;5

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;84;72;A brief shower;83;72;SSW;7;76%;55%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;34;25;Snow, rain late;34;30;WSW;5;79%;83%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;88;76;Mostly sunny;88;77;ENE;13;62%;6%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Pleasant and warmer;78;64;Sunny and nice;75;60;E;8;68%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Windy and colder;35;26;Partly sunny;35;25;W;5;67%;68%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. snow;27;24;A little wintry mix;26;18;NW;8;76%;63%;0

Mumbai, India;More clouds than sun;81;70;Hazy sun;83;70;N;7;63%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;75;57;A stray t-shower;78;60;N;10;62%;70%;9

New York, United States;Cooler;49;38;Mostly sunny;47;33;W;9;37%;8%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, cooler;56;41;Plenty of sunshine;58;36;WSW;7;42%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;18;12;Periods of sun;19;8;S;7;87%;4%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Chilly with some sun;49;32;Partial sunshine;52;41;S;6;60%;51%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;32;30;A touch of rain;44;34;S;14;85%;86%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Windy and colder;35;25;Snow;33;21;WNW;11;70%;64%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;85;77;A t-storm in spots;84;76;NNE;7;84%;82%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;84;75;WNW;5;86%;66%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;86;75;Afternoon showers;85;75;ENE;8;77%;79%;8

Paris, France;Fog, then some sun;45;33;Occasional rain;49;36;W;13;77%;87%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;82;59;Sunny and nice;83;64;ESE;11;36%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;92;74;Mostly sunny;91;73;N;8;62%;18%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;SE;6;74%;74%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;72;Spotty showers;91;72;ESE;5;56%;75%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;41;31;Mostly sunny;43;36;SW;10;64%;65%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Snow showers;35;17;Mostly sunny, chilly;35;13;NW;4;65%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;67;51;A touch of rain;67;52;W;8;61%;87%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;69;41;Mostly sunny;66;41;SE;4;45%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Sunny intervals;87;77;Variable cloudiness;87;78;NE;8;59%;51%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow;32;21;Lots of sun, cold;25;18;E;9;56%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rather cloudy;38;29;A bit of rain;40;35;SSW;7;91%;87%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;81;70;A shower in spots;84;72;ENE;7;65%;55%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;73;49;Mostly sunny, nice;79;45;N;9;30%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunny;55;37;Partly sunny;56;44;SE;4;73%;58%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;31;17;Cloudy;26;24;SSE;5;89%;75%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;62;47;Plenty of sunshine;63;47;ENE;7;49%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;80;64;A p.m. t-storm;77;63;NE;5;79%;75%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;82;76;A shower or two;82;77;ESE;14;74%;80%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;78;64;Humid with some sun;77;64;N;6;85%;44%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;76;41;Sunny and pleasant;76;39;NE;4;28%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;83;55;Plenty of sun;87;56;SW;6;38%;9%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;81;72;A shower;82;72;NNE;7;80%;80%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Brilliant sunshine;59;33;Periods of sun;58;43;NE;3;66%;44%;2

Seattle, United States;Fog this morning;50;35;Fog in the morning;49;32;SSE;4;78%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A snow shower;42;35;Partly sunny;41;22;NW;5;61%;8%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, cool;52;41;Mostly cloudy;54;39;NNW;6;56%;1%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;A t-storm in spots;89;76;N;3;75%;81%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;41;29;Sunshine and milder;47;26;SW;5;69%;1%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;85;74;A shower or two;84;74;ENE;15;75%;82%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;34;26;Spotty showers;45;38;SSW;11;92%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or t-storm;76;64;Partly sunny;85;68;NNE;10;40%;19%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Spotty showers;68;61;A little rain;67;57;NNE;8;80%;88%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;37;26;A little p.m. rain;34;32;SSW;12;85%;89%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;35;23;Warmer;48;33;NE;5;51%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;46;32;Rather cloudy;41;33;NNW;16;56%;55%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;55;42;Partly sunny;56;35;S;7;20%;66%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Spotty showers;61;53;Clouds and sun;64;49;E;7;39%;4%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;55;34;Plenty of sun;56;37;E;3;62%;4%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny, but cool;50;37;Partly sunny;52;37;SSE;6;64%;7%;1

Toronto, Canada;Windy and colder;37;28;Afternoon flurries;35;24;WSW;16;62%;61%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;66;54;A morning shower;64;52;E;4;62%;55%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;62;43;Mostly cloudy;61;44;SSW;3;65%;2%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, cold;10;-5;Sunny, but cold;8;-5;NW;5;79%;33%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;51;39;Plenty of sunshine;52;41;NE;3;49%;0%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;45;27;Mostly sunny;43;26;SE;5;70%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;85;65;Clouds and sun, warm;88;69;ENE;4;52%;11%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers around;35;28;A couple of showers;42;30;SW;8;85%;71%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;43;40;Partly sunny;43;33;SSW;12;86%;16%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;68;60;Nice with some sun;75;64;N;9;66%;2%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;92;73;High clouds;92;73;WNW;6;64%;26%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Showers of rain/snow;43;26;Cloudy;36;21;SSE;2;45%;33%;1

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit