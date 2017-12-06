Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 6, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Spotty showers;31;25;SSW;12;78%;85%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;Sunny and beautiful;26;16;N;7;32%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;A p.m. shower or two;13;1;Abundant sunshine;11;0;WNW;19;45%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;15;6;Plenty of sunshine;15;7;S;7;59%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;10;3;Breezy with rain;8;3;W;35;91%;87%;0

Anchorage, United States;Snow tapering off;1;-6;A little snow;1;-1;NE;12;82%;89%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, milder;13;4;Cloudy;13;1;NNW;7;36%;0%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;-4;-12;Sunny;-6;-13;SE;12;88%;1%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;35;22;ESE;13;52%;64%;13

Athens, Greece;Brilliant sunshine;12;5;Sunny and warmer;16;6;SW;7;57%;0%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine, pleasant;25;16;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;NE;16;58%;4%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;23;11;Cooler with sunshine;17;4;W;26;38%;4%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy showers;32;24;Downpours;31;24;S;7;84%;100%;3

Bangalore, India;Variable cloudiness;28;18;Partly sunny;28;15;E;8;65%;8%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;34;25;E;10;55%;17%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;14;5;Clouds and sun;15;5;WNW;17;68%;3%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;8;-3;Partly sunny;5;-5;W;22;24%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, milder;9;-2;Plenty of sunshine;9;-2;SSE;6;70%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mainly cloudy;7;3;Turning cloudy;6;5;SW;19;71%;70%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Some brightening;20;8;Mostly cloudy;20;8;ESE;9;64%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;28;20;Showers and t-storms;26;19;NW;11;77%;86%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;6;-3;Mostly sunny;4;-2;E;10;82%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and some clouds;7;1;Breezy with rain;8;2;WSW;27;80%;87%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds;6;-1;Partly sunny;7;-1;WSW;11;74%;4%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;6;-1;Mostly sunny;6;-1;S;7;72%;3%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;27;19;Sunny and humid;29;19;ENE;11;63%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;31;19;Some brightening;31;19;WNW;6;41%;56%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, warmer;10;3;Turning cloudy;12;0;NNW;15;51%;3%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;19;11;Abundant sunshine;20;10;NNE;12;32%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Inc. clouds;32;18;Sunny and very warm;34;20;SE;13;36%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;Some sun;28;20;E;6;57%;44%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;30;22;Mainly cloudy;30;23;NNW;11;72%;29%;3

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-5;Turning cloudy, cold;-1;-6;W;24;48%;17%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief p.m. showers;31;24;A shower in places;30;23;N;11;76%;65%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;8;5;A little p.m. rain;6;2;SW;22;70%;83%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and less humid;31;24;Plenty of sunshine;30;22;NNE;22;36%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;12;4;Cooler;8;-2;NNW;17;33%;9%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm or two;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;S;9;84%;83%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;24;12;Hazy sun;24;11;W;9;39%;25%;4

Denver, United States;Colder;4;-7;Mostly cloudy;3;0;W;13;41%;31%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;N;7;53%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;35;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;WSW;8;74%;72%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A little a.m. rain;12;5;Showers around;8;-1;W;35;74%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, but chilly;6;-5;Mostly sunny, warmer;16;3;NNE;11;18%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;16;13;Partial sunshine;17;11;NE;20;72%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;24;18;A touch of rain;24;17;ENE;7;76%;80%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;Becoming cloudy;24;15;SE;12;59%;23%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;29;19;A shower in spots;29;19;ESE;6;69%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;0;-5;A shower in the p.m.;3;2;SSE;20;84%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;32;25;A passing shower;33;23;S;6;72%;66%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;22;16;Mostly sunny;24;15;NNE;9;57%;8%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;Mostly sunny;28;20;N;4;46%;15%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;30;18;Mostly cloudy;30;17;NE;8;52%;3%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;22;7;Hazy sun;24;7;N;9;43%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and snow shower;6;5;Mostly sunny, warmer;10;6;SW;11;53%;33%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;WSW;12;70%;82%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;31;24;Partial sunshine;29;22;NNW;18;51%;2%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A couple of t-storms;22;11;Cloudy, a t-storm;21;12;NNE;12;68%;84%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;12;-5;Plenty of sunshine;14;-5;NNW;4;14%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;27;11;Hazy sun;27;11;NE;12;15%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and some clouds;21;8;Some sun, pleasant;23;8;S;7;67%;19%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;35;20;Sunny and breezy;33;20;N;25;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and snow;6;-1;Spotty showers;3;-1;W;9;83%;84%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;25;Spotty showers;31;26;ENE;15;65%;76%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm or two;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;WSW;9;73%;73%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;Clouds and sun, nice;27;19;NNW;8;58%;41%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;N;6;76%;82%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;4;Partly sunny;15;4;WSW;13;49%;44%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun;33;26;A passing shower;32;25;SSW;9;70%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;21;18;Turning sunny, nice;22;18;S;12;76%;4%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;13;4;Clouds and sun;14;8;N;8;74%;27%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;11;9;Rain in the morning;13;1;W;27;78%;76%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;24;10;Plenty of sunshine;24;11;NNE;10;19%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;30;24;Some sun;30;24;WSW;10;70%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;11;-3;Partial sunshine;11;0;SW;5;59%;17%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Sun and some clouds;31;26;NW;12;67%;7%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;WNW;8;81%;65%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;25;Showers, some heavy;32;26;ENE;10;81%;96%;1

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;Couple of t-storms;23;11;SW;12;62%;94%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun, nice;24;9;An afternoon shower;24;8;SSW;8;43%;45%;5

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;29;22;A brief shower;29;22;SSW;11;76%;55%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;Snow, rain late;1;-1;WSW;8;79%;83%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;31;25;Mostly sunny;31;25;ENE;22;62%;6%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Pleasant and warmer;26;18;Sunny and nice;24;16;E;13;68%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Windy and colder;2;-3;Partly sunny;2;-4;W;8;67%;68%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-3;-5;A little wintry mix;-3;-8;NW;13;76%;63%;0

Mumbai, India;More clouds than sun;27;21;Hazy sun;28;21;N;12;63%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;24;14;A stray t-shower;26;15;N;15;62%;70%;9

New York, United States;Cooler;9;3;Mostly sunny;9;1;W;15;37%;8%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, cooler;13;5;Plenty of sunshine;15;2;WSW;11;42%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-8;-11;Periods of sun;-7;-13;S;12;87%;4%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Chilly with some sun;10;0;Partial sunshine;11;5;S;9;60%;51%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;0;-1;A touch of rain;6;1;S;23;85%;86%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Windy and colder;2;-4;Snow;1;-6;WNW;17;70%;64%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;NNE;11;84%;82%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;WNW;8;86%;66%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;30;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;ENE;12;77%;79%;8

Paris, France;Fog, then some sun;7;0;Occasional rain;9;2;W;21;77%;87%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;28;15;Sunny and nice;28;18;ESE;17;36%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;N;12;62%;18%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;SE;9;74%;74%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;22;Spotty showers;33;22;ESE;7;56%;75%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Mostly sunny;6;2;SW;16;64%;65%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Snow showers;2;-8;Mostly sunny, chilly;1;-11;NW;7;65%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;20;10;A touch of rain;20;11;W;12;61%;87%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;21;5;Mostly sunny;19;5;SE;7;45%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Sunny intervals;31;25;Variable cloudiness;31;25;NE;13;59%;51%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow;0;-6;Lots of sun, cold;-4;-8;E;14;56%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rather cloudy;3;-1;A bit of rain;4;2;SSW;12;91%;87%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;A shower in spots;29;22;ENE;12;65%;55%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;Mostly sunny, nice;26;7;N;15;30%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunny;13;3;Partly sunny;13;7;SE;7;73%;58%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-1;-8;Cloudy;-3;-4;SSE;8;89%;75%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;17;9;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;ENE;11;49%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;17;NE;7;79%;75%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;24;A shower or two;28;25;ESE;23;74%;80%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;26;18;Humid with some sun;25;18;N;9;85%;44%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;24;5;Sunny and pleasant;25;4;NE;7;28%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;29;13;Plenty of sun;31;13;SW;10;38%;9%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;27;22;A shower;28;22;NNE;11;80%;80%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Brilliant sunshine;15;1;Periods of sun;14;6;NE;5;66%;44%;2

Seattle, United States;Fog this morning;10;2;Fog in the morning;10;0;SSE;7;78%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A snow shower;5;1;Partly sunny;5;-5;NW;8;61%;8%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, cool;11;5;Mostly cloudy;12;4;NNW;10;56%;1%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;N;5;75%;81%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;5;-2;Sunshine and milder;8;-4;SW;8;69%;1%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;23;A shower or two;29;24;ENE;24;75%;82%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;1;-3;Spotty showers;7;3;SSW;17;92%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or t-storm;24;18;Partly sunny;29;20;NNE;16;40%;19%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Spotty showers;20;16;A little rain;19;14;NNE;13;80%;88%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;3;-3;A little p.m. rain;1;0;SSW;19;85%;89%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;2;-5;Warmer;9;1;NE;8;51%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;8;0;Rather cloudy;5;0;NNW;26;56%;55%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;13;6;Partly sunny;14;1;S;12;20%;66%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Spotty showers;16;12;Clouds and sun;18;9;E;11;39%;4%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;13;1;Plenty of sun;14;3;E;4;62%;4%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny, but cool;10;3;Partly sunny;11;3;SSE;9;64%;7%;1

Toronto, Canada;Windy and colder;3;-2;Afternoon flurries;2;-4;WSW;26;62%;61%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;19;12;A morning shower;18;11;E;6;62%;55%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;17;6;Mostly cloudy;16;7;SSW;5;65%;2%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, cold;-12;-20;Sunny, but cold;-13;-21;NW;7;79%;33%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;10;4;Plenty of sunshine;11;5;NE;5;49%;0%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;7;-3;Mostly sunny;6;-3;SE;8;70%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;30;19;Clouds and sun, warm;31;21;ENE;7;52%;11%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers around;2;-2;A couple of showers;5;-1;SW;13;85%;71%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;6;4;Partly sunny;6;1;SSW;19;86%;16%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;20;16;Nice with some sun;24;18;N;14;66%;2%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;34;23;High clouds;33;23;WNW;9;64%;26%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Showers of rain/snow;6;-3;Cloudy;2;-6;SSE;4;45%;33%;1

