Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2018 in Taipei expected to attract Olympics-level athletes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Eddy Wu (吳奕德), secretary-general of Chinese Taipei Skating Union, said on Wednesday that the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2018 in Taipei will be very worth watching as half of its competitors are expected to be Olympics-level athletes, who will be heading to PyeongChang for the Winter Olympics after the Taipei event.

Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2018 will take place at Taipei Arena from Jan. 24 to 27, 2018. After the Taipei skating event ends, many of the athletes will go directly to PyeongChang, South Korea to compete at the Winter Olympics, which is set to begin on Feb. 8, 2018.

Therefore, the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2018 is regarded as a Winter Olympics’ warm-up event.

Wu said competitors of the Taipei event are expected to come from 17 ISU member countries. Even though the organizer has not had the participation list, Wu said he expected the participating countries will be sending their first-tier athletes to compete in Taipei.

According to the organizer, the admission tickets of ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2018 via the internet will be available on the site.

Audience entries are open 60 minutes prior to each game begins, the organizer said, adding that those arriving late can only be admitted at intermission subject to venue receptionists’ notification.

The next stage for the ticket will be available as of December 7, according to the organizer. No tickets will be available on site during the competition period. Spectators must obtain the tickets from "tixCraft official website" in advance, according to the organizer.