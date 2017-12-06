Final India vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard

NEW DELHI (AP) — Scoreboard at the end of the third test between India and Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.
India, 1st innings: 536-7d
Sri Lanka, 1st innings: 373
India, 2nd innings: 246-5d
Sri Lanka, 2nd innings:
(Overnight 31-3)
Dimuth Karunaratne c Saha b Jadeja 13
Sadeera Samarawickrama c Rahane b Shami 5
Dhananjaya de Silva retired hurt 119
Suranga Lakmal b Jadeja 0
Angelo Mathews c Rahane b Jadeja 1
Dinesh Chandimal b Ashwin 36
Roshen Silva not out 74
Niroshan Dickwella not out 44
Extras: (5b, 1lb, 1nb) 7
Total: (for five wickets) 299
Overs: 103. Minutes: 398.
Did not bat: Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Gamage.
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-31, 3-31, 4-35, 5-147
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 13-2-32-0, Mohammed Shami 15-6-50-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 35-3-126-1, Ravindra Jadeja 38-13-81-3 (1nb), Murali Vijay 1-0-3-0, Virat Kohli 1-0-1-0.
Match drawn.
Umpires: Nigel Llong, England, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England.
Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.
Toss: Won by India.