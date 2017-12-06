Final India vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard

NEW DELHI (AP) — Scoreboard at the end of the third test between India and Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

India, 1st innings: 536-7d

Sri Lanka, 1st innings: 373

India, 2nd innings: 246-5d

Sri Lanka, 2nd innings:

(Overnight 31-3)

Dimuth Karunaratne c Saha b Jadeja 13

Sadeera Samarawickrama c Rahane b Shami 5

Dhananjaya de Silva retired hurt 119

Suranga Lakmal b Jadeja 0

Angelo Mathews c Rahane b Jadeja 1

Dinesh Chandimal b Ashwin 36

Roshen Silva not out 74

Niroshan Dickwella not out 44

Extras: (5b, 1lb, 1nb) 7

Total: (for five wickets) 299

Overs: 103. Minutes: 398.

Did not bat: Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Gamage.

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-31, 3-31, 4-35, 5-147

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 13-2-32-0, Mohammed Shami 15-6-50-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 35-3-126-1, Ravindra Jadeja 38-13-81-3 (1nb), Murali Vijay 1-0-3-0, Virat Kohli 1-0-1-0.

Match drawn.

Umpires: Nigel Llong, England, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England.

Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.

Toss: Won by India.