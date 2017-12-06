Sri Lanka complains to ICC on air pollution at Delhi game

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka cricket board has complained to the sport's governing body about the poor air quality in which its players have been compelled to play a test match in the Indian capital New Delhi.

Sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekara said Sri Lanka Cricket made the complaint on Tuesday to the International Cricket Council, saying "we can't play like this as four players had vomited" due to the pollution.

He said the ICC had informed them that it will take necessary steps. However, it is not certain what action ICC had taken.

Sri Lanka and India play their third and final test which ends on Wednesday at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

Sri Lanka's cricketers wore face masks during the match and the bowlers complained of shortness of breath.