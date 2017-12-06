  1. Home
  2. World

Sri Lanka complains to ICC on air pollution at Delhi game

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/06 18:58

Sri Lankan team physiotherapist attends to Dhananjaya De Silva during the fifth day of their third test cricket match against India in New Delhi, Indi

India's Ravichandran Ashwin, left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal during the fifth day of their third

Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya De Silva, right, reacts in pain as he runs between the wickets with teammate Roshen Silva during the fifth day of their third t

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka cricket board has complained to the sport's governing body about the poor air quality in which its players have been compelled to play a test match in the Indian capital New Delhi.

Sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekara said Sri Lanka Cricket made the complaint on Tuesday to the International Cricket Council, saying "we can't play like this as four players had vomited" due to the pollution.

He said the ICC had informed them that it will take necessary steps. However, it is not certain what action ICC had taken.

Sri Lanka and India play their third and final test which ends on Wednesday at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

Sri Lanka's cricketers wore face masks during the match and the bowlers complained of shortness of breath.