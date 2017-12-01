Innovation across key industries shines at 2017 Taiwan Excellence Awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 26th Taiwan Excellence Awards were held on Dec. 5 in Taipei, with 50 percent of the awards going to companies in software and tech, representing innovations related to the "Internet of Things."

The Taiwan Excellence awards are held every year to honor the achievements of successful and innovative companies in Taiwan. There were 10 gold awards and 10 silver awards this year.

In recent years the Taiwanese government has been encouraging development to promote 5 key areas for economic growth: software and online innovation, biomedicine, green energy, smart machinery, and national defense.

The awards this year reflected advances that Taiwanese companies have made in pursuing these areas, with 77 percent of companies representing one or more of the five key industries, according the UDN.

Winners representing smart machinery accounted for 15 percent of winners, while stand out products in biomedicine accounted for 8 percent of award recipients.

Additionally, compared the number of companies entered for consideration this year, the number developing products related to green technology and sustainable energy jumped by an amazing 177 percent.

Here is a list of the innovative products that received gold at this year's Taiwan Excellence Awards.

Taiwan's leaders in business and innovation are doing big things, and everyone is eagerly awaiting the positive changes these companies will bring to Taiwan and the rest of the world.

For more info on individual products, check out the product descriptions on the official Taiwan Excellence Awards webpage.