GOP leaders seek to avert shutdown over spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Republicans are trying to quell GOP divisions over the budget as leaders are laboring to push a short-term spending bill through Congress by week's end and avert a partial government shutdown.

Republican leaders postponed a planned House vote on the temporary spending measure from Wednesday until Thursday, buying time to iron out disputes with conservatives seeking tighter budget curbs.

The delay underscored the clout conservatives wield within the House GOP as leaders work to avoid a shutdown that would deal the latest blow to a party that has strained all year to show it can govern effectively.