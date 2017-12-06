Taiwanese female entrepreneurs featured on international media at GES2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A four-member Taiwanese delegation took part in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit-2017 in Hyderabad, India and was featured on international media.

The Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 came to an end on November 30. This was the first year that the summit was hosted in South Asia and the first time that women comprised the majority of the participants.

This year’s summit highlighted the theme Women First, Prosperity for All, and focused on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter and Presidential advisor Ivanka Trump led the U.S. delegation to the summit.

The four Taiwan female entrepreneurs are Hsiao-Mei, Tammy, Li-Ying, and Vivia. They were doing fabulous work using IoT to improve fire safety, promote energy efficiency, advise startups on legal issues, and facilitate angel investment to startups.

Reflecting on the summit that just concluded in India, they said it was “incredibly amazing to get connected with all these beautiful and talented minds from around the world.”