The ‘most beautiful girl in the world’ is a Russian six year old

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Anastasia Knyazeva is being called "the most beautiful girl in the world" and can prove it with 523,000 Instagram followers, reports The Sun.

Knyazeva has already landed several modeling gigs, including top Russian brands like Chobi Kids, and she is just getting started.



(Photo: Anastasia Knyazeva's Instagram)

Her mother, Anna, has posted photos of Anastasia on Instagram since she was 4.



(Photo: Anastasia Knyazeva's Instagram)

Fashion critics foreshadow Knyazeva to be the next Thylane Bondeau, the youngest model to ever be featured in Vogue (she was 10). The French model is now 16.



Thylane Bondeau at 10 years old (Photo: The Sun)



(Photo: Anastasia Knyazeva's Instagram)



(Photo: Anastasia Knyazeva's Instagram)



(Photo: Anastasia Knyazeva's Instagram)