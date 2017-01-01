First snow of winter falls on Taiwan's Yushan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reports that Taiwan's Yushan saw the first official snowfall of the winter as well as the first measurable accumulation.

The CWB reports that the snow started at 12:35 p.m. and continued until 1:50 p.m., resulting in total accumulation of .5 centimeters.

Today's snow came as a bit of a surprise as the cold front that brought sleet to Hehuanshan yesterday, was believed to be subsiding today and forecasters were not expecting any snow until Friday, when a more powerful cold air mass rolls in along with more moisture. Temperatures today in Chiayi County, which Yushan partially straddles, were their coldest so far, with Chiayi City registering a new low for urban areas in Taiwan this winter at 13.3 degrees Celsius, and Yushan itself dipping down to minus 6.1 degrees, according to CWB data.