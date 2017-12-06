Gaborik's 2 goals lead Kings past Wild 5-2 for 6th straight

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marian Gaborik scored two third-period goals to lead the Los Angeles Kings past the Minnesota Wild 5-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

His second goal gave Gaborik 400 for his career. It came off an assist from Anze Kopitar, the 500th of his career.

Jake Muzzin, Adrian Kempe and Kopitar also scored for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick made 19 saves.

Charlie Coyle and Tyler Ennis scored for Minnesota. Devan Dubnyk stopped 23 shots.

The Kings took a 3-2 lead on a fluke goal. Kempe fired a shot that was blocked by Dubnyk, but the deflection went off the skate of Minnesota's Jonas Brodin and into the net.

Gaborik's second goal also took a strange route. His shot deflected off the stick of the Wild's Matt Dumba and then the near post before hitting the net.

The Kings trailed 2-1 going into the third period. Gaborik's first goal came on a 2-on-1 break. He took a nice feed from Kopitar and fired it in.

Kopitar added an empty-net goal to go with his two assists. It was his 15th goal of the season.

After almost 30 scoreless minutes, there was suddenly a three-goal flurry in the second period during a five-minute span.

Minnesota opened the scoring when Coyle deflected a sharp pass from Chris Stewart just in front of the net past Quick.

The Kings tied it four minutes later when Muzzin's slap shot soared by Dubnyk for his third goal.

The Wild wasted little time in reclaiming the lead when Ennis chopped his fifth of the season between Quick's pads.

