Markstrom gets 1st NHL shutout, Canucks blank Hurricanes 3-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves for his first NHL shutout and the Vancouver Canucks blanked the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Derrick Pouliot had a goal and two assists. Nikolay Goldobin and Thomas Vanek also scored for the Canucks (14-10-4), who have won three straight.

The Hurricanes (11-10-5) dropped the opener of a six-game road trip, their longest of the season. They have lost 10 consecutive games at Rogers Arena (0-7-3), where they last won in October 1999.

Scott Darling stopped 19 shots for Carolina.

The Hurricanes, who entered leading the league in shots on goal per game, outshot Vancouver 12-3 in the first period. Darling didn't have much to do at the other end with the Canucks firing all of three shots, including a power-play chance.

That all changed quickly in the second. Canucks wing Bo Horvat missed on a breakaway chance in the first minute and then Pouliot scored the game's first goal at 2:58. Pouliot carried the puck into the slot, made a nice deke to fake out Darling and snapped it over the goalie's shoulder.

Vanek scored on a power play to make it 2-0 at 13:50. Sam Gagner fired from the top of the faceoff circle and Vanek, parked in front of Darling, tipped the puck into the top corner of the net. Pouliot also got an assist on the goal.

Justin Williams had the Hurricanes' best chance in the second with five minutes left on a point-blank shot from the slot that Markstrom just got a glove on.

Carolina came out firing against Markstrom in the third, but Vancouver extended its lead at 6:26. Goldobin took a pass from Horvat in the slot, hit the post, collected his rebounded and scored his first of the season to make it 3-0. Pouliot added his second assist of the night on the goal.

NOTES: Horvat left in the third period and did not return. ... The Canucks were without defenseman Erik Gudbranson (upper body) and forward Brandon Sutter (lower body). ... The teams meet once more this season, Feb. 9 in North Carolina.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Thursday night at San Jose.

Canucks: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

___

