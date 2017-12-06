APNewsBreak: Network news accusers form victim support group

Women who say they were sexually harassed or mistreated by powerful men in television news are banding together to form a support network.

They want to change a newsroom culture they say has given men a free pass to misbehave for decades.

The women behind the Press Forward initiative tell The Associated Press they want a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct at the networks. They also want to teach women coming into the industry about their legal rights and hold executives accountable to ensure safety and improvements.

Press Forward evolved over the last two months as women went public with allegations against television news stars including political reporter Mark Halperin, CBS and PBS newsman Charlie Rose and NBC's "Today" show host Matt Lauer.

Those three have all apologized and been fired.