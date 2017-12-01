Top 5 Taipei restaurants to view New Year’s Eve fireworks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Be sure to make reservations soon to dine and enjoy Taipei's famous New Year's Eve firework shows, as recommended by UDN.

Mega 50

Party access: average NT$500 – NT$1000 / person

The Mega 50 restaurant is in the tallest landmark in New Taipei City, situated on the 50th floor. Diners will enjoy a sky-wide view of the celebration. The food is served buffet-style.



Highlights of the Mega 50 buffet (Photo: Mega 50 website)

1 Bite 2 Go Café and Deli

Party access: NT$1,800 / person

Nestled in clear view of Taipei 101 sits 1 Bite 2 Go Café and Deli.



Front row view of Taipei 101 at 1 Bite 2 Go (Photo: official FB page)

The eatery is hosting a 2018 NYE Countdown Party, including nibbles and sips throughout the evening, with live music, and the obligatory glass of champagne for the countdown.



New Year's Eve nibbles and sips at 1 Bite 2 Go (Photo: official FB page)

La Farfalla (寒舍艾麗酒店)

Party access: NT$2,800+ / person

Situated on the 6th floor of Humble House Hotel, La Farfalla serves seasonal Italian comfort food and offers a cozy ambiance. Diners can sit snug among La Farfalla's French windows and hanging gardens.



Spacious open air balcony at La Farfella (Photo: Humble Home official page)

La Farfella's Italian fare is served buffet style. Additionally, there is an outdoor sky garden on the 7th floor. Humble House is also offering a special 2-night New Year's rate of NT$31,600. For an extra 15.5 percent guests can stay in rooms facing Taipei 101.



One of Humble House's many spectacular views of Taipei 101 (Photo: Humble House official webpage)

Morton's Steakhouse

Party access: NT$5,188+ / person

Hover in the sky alongside Taipei 101 at Morton's Steakhouse 45th floor restaurant. Their fabulous outdoor patio bar will be open for the evening weather permitting. The festivities will run from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.



Morton's Sky Bar is something special (Photo: Morton's official webpage)

Morton’s will create a special menu of appetizers, starters, side dishes, and beverages for the event.



Enjoy the fireworks from Morton's plush interior (Photo: Morton's official website)

INGE's Grill; INGE's Bar

Party access: NT$ 9,999 – NT$ 12,000 / 2 people; NT$1,200 / person

For those craving a formal affair, INGE's Grill at the Marriott is offering a "Couple's Romantic New Year's Feast" before 10 p.m. for NT$9,999.



What's on the menu at INGE's NYE (Photo: Marriott Taipei's FB page)

Diners may hang out at INGE after dinner to enjoy the live DJ and fireworks from the Marriott's exclusive balcony for NT$12,000 (price includes dinner). Guests may also enjoy the INGE's Bar celebration for NT$ 12,000 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., including a free glass of champagne.



Celebrate 2018 in style at INGE Grill (Photo: Marriott Taipei's FB page)