US flies B-1B over South in show of force against N. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States has flown a B-1B supersonic bomber over South Korea in part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, a clear warning after North Korea last week tested its biggest and most powerful missile yet.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday the Guam-based bomber simulated land strikes at a military field near South Korea's eastern coast during a drill with U.S. and South Korean fighter jets.

Flyovers of B-1Bs have become an increasingly familiar show of force to North Korea, which after three ICBM tests has clearly moved closer toward building a nuclear arsenal that could viably target the U.S. mainland.

The ongoing five-day drills involve more than 200 aircraft, including six U.S. F-22 and 18 F-35 stealth fighters.