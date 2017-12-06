  1. Home
  2. World

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/06 13:31
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 27 19 6 2 40 101 69
Toronto 28 17 10 1 35 99 84
Montreal 29 13 13 3 29 81 90
Boston 25 12 9 4 28 69 73
Detroit 28 11 12 5 27 79 91
Ottawa 25 9 10 6 24 74 86
Florida 27 10 13 4 24 79 93
Buffalo 28 7 17 4 18 60 96
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 27 16 7 4 36 84 81
Columbus 28 17 10 1 35 80 70
N.Y. Islanders 27 16 9 2 34 101 92
Washington 28 16 11 1 33 84 84
Pittsburgh 29 15 11 3 33 86 95
N.Y. Rangers 27 15 10 2 32 91 81
Carolina 26 11 10 5 27 72 80
Philadelphia 27 9 11 7 25 75 83
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 28 18 7 3 39 92 80
St. Louis 28 18 8 2 38 92 75
Winnipeg 28 17 7 4 38 95 76
Dallas 28 16 11 1 33 86 81
Minnesota 26 13 10 3 29 78 77
Chicago 27 12 10 5 29 82 73
Colorado 26 12 12 2 26 81 86
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 28 17 8 3 37 85 61
Vegas 26 16 9 1 33 90 82
Vancouver 28 14 10 4 32 78 77
San Jose 26 14 10 2 30 66 61
Calgary 27 14 12 1 29 80 88
Anaheim 27 11 11 5 27 72 82
Edmonton 27 11 14 2 24 78 92
Arizona 30 7 18 5 19 73 104

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Washington 4, San Jose 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Florida 4, SO

Nashville 5, Boston 3

Philadelphia 5, Calgary 2

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 4, Columbus 1

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 5, Winnipeg 1

St. Louis 4, Montreal 3

Nashville 5, Dallas 2

Buffalo 4, Colorado 2

Vancouver 3, Carolina 0

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.