National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/06 13:25
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 21 4 .840
Toronto 15 7 .682
Philadelphia 13 10 .565 7
New York 11 12 .478 9
Brooklyn 9 14 .391 11
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 13 11 .542
Miami 11 12 .478
Charlotte 9 13 .409 3
Orlando 10 15 .400
Atlanta 5 18 .217
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 17 7 .708
Detroit 14 9 .609
Milwaukee 12 10 .545 4
Indiana 13 11 .542 4
Chicago 3 19 .136 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 18 4 .818
San Antonio 16 8 .667 3
New Orleans 12 12 .500 7
Memphis 8 15 .348 10½
Dallas 7 17 .292 12
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 13 10 .565
Minnesota 14 11 .560
Portland 13 11 .542 ½
Utah 13 12 .520 1
Oklahoma City 11 12 .478 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 19 6 .760
L.A. Clippers 8 14 .364
L.A. Lakers 8 15 .348 10
Phoenix 9 17 .346 10½
Sacramento 7 16 .304 11

___

Monday's Games

Charlotte 104, Orlando 94

Indiana 115, New York 97

Phoenix 115, Philadelphia 101

Boston 111, Milwaukee 100

Brooklyn 110, Atlanta 90

Cleveland 113, Chicago 91

Golden State 125, New Orleans 115

Memphis 95, Minnesota 92

Dallas 122, Denver 105

San Antonio 96, Detroit 93

Utah 116, Washington 69

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 126, Phoenix 113

Oklahoma City 100, Utah 94

Washington 106, Portland 92

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Charlotte, 8 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 10 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Boston at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.