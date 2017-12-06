Judge considers whether ricin suspect should remain detained

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A federal judge will consider whether a woman accused of manufacturing ricin and testing the deadly toxin on fellow residents of a senior living facility in Vermont should continue to be detained.

Authorities say 70-year-old Betty Miller was arrested last week after telling investigators that she made the ricin because she wanted to "injure herself" and had tested the poison's effectiveness on other residents.

Health officials say no one is currently ill from the ricin. A judge says Miller has "a lengthy mental health history."

Miller lived for a long time in New Hampshire after marrying Dr. Joseph Miller, who later became a state legislator. A fellow New Hampshire House representative says "he was attentive to his wife, who had experienced some difficulty in coping."