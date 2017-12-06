All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 27 19 6 2 40 101 69 11-2-1 8-4-1 5-2-0 New Jersey 27 16 7 4 36 84 81 6-4-2 10-3-2 2-1-0 Toronto 28 17 10 1 35 99 84 8-5-0 9-5-1 5-1-1 Columbus 28 17 10 1 35 80 70 10-5-0 7-5-1 5-4-0 N.Y. Islanders 27 16 9 2 34 101 92 8-1-2 8-8-0 4-3-0 Washington 28 16 11 1 33 84 84 10-5-0 6-6-1 4-2-0 Pittsburgh 29 15 11 3 33 86 95 9-3-1 6-8-2 3-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 27 15 10 2 32 91 81 11-5-2 4-5-0 4-3-2 Montreal 29 13 13 3 29 81 90 8-6-2 5-7-1 8-1-1 Boston 25 12 9 4 28 69 73 7-4-2 5-5-2 1-1-2 Carolina 25 11 9 5 27 72 77 6-4-3 5-5-2 2-3-2 Detroit 28 11 12 5 27 79 91 5-5-4 6-7-1 3-7-0 Philadelphia 27 9 11 7 25 75 83 4-6-4 5-5-3 1-0-3 Ottawa 25 9 10 6 24 74 86 4-5-5 5-5-1 2-2-1 Florida 27 10 13 4 24 79 93 5-5-3 5-8-1 3-3-1 Buffalo 27 6 17 4 16 56 94 3-9-1 3-8-3 2-4-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 28 18 7 3 39 92 80 11-2-1 7-5-2 8-1-1 St. Louis 28 18 8 2 38 92 75 9-5-0 9-3-2 4-1-1 Winnipeg 28 17 7 4 38 95 76 10-2-1 7-5-3 5-1-1 Los Angeles 28 17 8 3 37 85 61 7-5-2 10-3-1 3-3-2 Vegas 26 16 9 1 33 90 82 10-2-0 6-7-1 8-1-0 Dallas 28 16 11 1 33 86 81 10-3-0 6-8-1 4-7-0 San Jose 26 14 10 2 30 66 61 7-6-1 7-4-1 4-1-2 Vancouver 27 13 10 4 30 75 77 4-5-3 9-5-1 3-4-0 Minnesota 26 13 10 3 29 78 77 8-3-2 5-7-1 4-5-0 Calgary 27 14 12 1 29 80 88 7-8-0 7-4-1 4-3-0 Chicago 27 12 10 5 29 82 73 6-5-2 6-5-3 2-5-2 Anaheim 27 11 11 5 27 72 82 6-7-2 5-4-3 3-2-3 Colorado 25 12 11 2 26 79 82 8-4-1 4-7-1 4-5-1 Edmonton 27 11 14 2 24 78 92 5-8-0 6-6-2 4-1-0 Arizona 30 7 18 5 19 73 104 3-8-1 4-10-4 1-5-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Washington 4, San Jose 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Florida 4, SO

Nashville 5, Boston 3

Philadelphia 5, Calgary 2

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 4, Columbus 1

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 5, Winnipeg 1

St. Louis 4, Montreal 3

Nashville 5, Dallas 2

Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.