Schenn scores 3 goals, leads Blues over Canadiens 4-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored three goals as the St. Louis Blues ended a three-game winless streak with a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Scottie Upshall also scored for St. Louis, which outshot the Canadiens 30-25 and had the edge in play for most of the game.

Shea Weber scored twice and Jordie Benn also had a goal for Montreal, which had won five in a row. Goaltender Carey Price lost for the first time in six games since returning from a lower-body injury.

Schenn scored five minutes into the game, set up by Jaden Schwartz from behind the net.

The Canadiens didn't get their first shot on goal until after the 12-minute mark, but then it didn't take long to score as Benn's point shot through traffic got by Jake Allen at 15:28. Benn, who tied a career high with his fourth of the season, has six goals in 41 games for Montreal after scoring 11 in 302 games for Dallas.

The Blues owned the entire second period, but needed only a brief moment to score twice as Upshall finished a rush with Dmitrij Jaskin at 2:32 and Schenn took a feed at the Montreal blue line from Alex Pietrangelo and went in alone to beat Price at 2:39.

Andy McDonald and David Backes retained the Blues' team record with goals six seconds apart in 2010.

Andrew Shaw won a draw back to Weber for a low shot inside the right post at 17:04. It was Weber's 500th career point.

Shaw won another draw back to Weber for another low blast that went through Allen's legs to tie the game 6:34 into the third.

Schenn completed his hat trick when his pass into the crease area went in off defenseman David Schlemko's skate at 12:11.

Allen left midway through the second period to have a skate blade repaired. Backup Carter Hutton did not face a shot in 3:27 of work before Allen returned.

Montreal's Jonathan Drouin sat out with an illness after missing the last two games with an injury.