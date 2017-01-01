  1. Home
Sugar train collides with SUV, 2 seriously injured 

A sugar train collided with an SUV today in western Taiwan's Yunlin County, injuring 3

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/06 12:24

SUV collides with sugar train. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A locomotive from Taiwan Sugar Corporation collided with an SUV in Yunlin today, injuring all three male passengers on board the passenger vehicle, two seriously, reported CNA. 

According to the Yunlin County Fire Department, a collision occurred between an SUV and a train operated by the Taiwan Sugar Corporation in Huwei Township at approximately 8:30 a.m. The fire department dispatched one fire truck and two ambulances to the scene of the crash.

Rescuers extracted three men from the crumpled SUV, including the 22-year-old driver, surnamed Wu (吳), an 18-year-old passenger surnamed Lin (林), who was seriously injured and unconscious, and a 24-year-old passenger also surnamed Wu (吳), who had minor injuries, all of whom were rushed to the hospital for treatment. As for the train, no injuries were reported, but seven rail cars were overturned as a result of the crash, which sugar factory staff worked on clearing up.

The Taiwan Sugar Corporation's Huwei Sugar Factory is only one of two operating sugar factories in Taiwan. Right now is the height of the sugar production period in the area and the trains are being dispatched around the area to load sugar cane for the plant. 

Police said the front of the SUV was completely crushed by the train, but the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

 


(CNA image)
