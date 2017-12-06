|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|21
|4
|.840
|—
|Toronto
|15
|7
|.682
|4½
|Philadelphia
|13
|10
|.565
|7
|New York
|11
|12
|.478
|9
|Brooklyn
|9
|14
|.391
|11
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|12
|11
|.522
|—
|Miami
|11
|12
|.478
|1
|Charlotte
|9
|13
|.409
|2½
|Orlando
|10
|15
|.400
|3
|Atlanta
|5
|18
|.217
|7
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Detroit
|14
|9
|.609
|2½
|Milwaukee
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Indiana
|13
|11
|.542
|4
|Chicago
|3
|19
|.136
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|18
|4
|.818
|—
|San Antonio
|16
|8
|.667
|3
|New Orleans
|12
|12
|.500
|7
|Memphis
|8
|15
|.348
|10½
|Dallas
|7
|17
|.292
|12
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|Denver
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|Minnesota
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Utah
|13
|12
|.520
|1
|Oklahoma City
|11
|12
|.478
|2
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|8
|14
|.364
|9½
|L.A. Lakers
|8
|15
|.348
|10
|Phoenix
|9
|17
|.346
|10½
|Sacramento
|7
|16
|.304
|11
___
|Monday's Games
Charlotte 104, Orlando 94
Indiana 115, New York 97
Phoenix 115, Philadelphia 101
Boston 111, Milwaukee 100
Brooklyn 110, Atlanta 90
Cleveland 113, Chicago 91
Golden State 125, New Orleans 115
Memphis 95, Minnesota 92
Dallas 122, Denver 105
San Antonio 96, Detroit 93
Utah 116, Washington 69
|Tuesday's Games
Toronto 126, Phoenix 113
Oklahoma City 100, Utah 94
Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Charlotte, 8 p.m.
Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 10 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Boston at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.