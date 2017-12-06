Lowry has 20 points, 10 assists as Raptors beat Suns 126-113

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 20 points and 10 assists, DeMar DeRozan scored 20 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Phoenix Suns 126-113 on Tuesday night, improving their NBA-best home record to 9-1.

Suns guard Devin Booker had to be carried off the floor by two teammates after suffering an apparent leg injury with 2:40 remaining and Phoenix trailing by 11. Booker froze in pain while playing defense and did not move as trainers came out to examine him.

Booker, who shook off a 2-for-11 start to score a season-high 46 points Monday in a win at Philadelphia, shot 0 for 7 in the first half Tuesday. He finished 4 for 15 with 19 points, including 10 of 12 from the foul line.

Serge Ibaka scored 19 points and OG Anunoby matched his career high with 16 as Toronto won its fourth straight.

The Raptors, who have scored 100 or more points in 10 consecutive games, almost reached triple digits in three quarters Tuesday. Toronto led 97-79 heading to the fourth and weren't seriously challenged in the final frame.

Greg Monroe had 11 points and 10 rebounds as the weary Suns wrapped up a six-game, 10-day road trip with their seventh of 15 back-to-backs this season. Phoenix is 3-4 in the second game of back-to-backs.

Alex Len scored 13 points and Troy Daniels and Josh Jackson each had 13 for Phoenix, which went 2-4 on its trip.

TIP-INS

Suns: F T.J. Warren was ejected after picking up two technical fouls in quick succession in the third. Marquese Chriss was also called for a technical shortly after Warren's ejection. ... Phoenix had seven turnovers in the first while the Raptors had none. ... One night after playing a season-high 37 minutes in a win at Philadelphia, C Tyson Chandler got the night off. Monroe started in his place. ... Alex Len played despite a strained left ankle.

Raptors: Lowry also had six rebounds. ... DeRozan matched his season high with eight assists. . G Delon Wright, who has missed the past eight games because of a dislocated right shoulder, took part in shooting drills at Monday's practice. . The Raptors were outscored in a second quarter for the first time in 13 games.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host the Wizards on Thursday. Phoenix, which overcame a 22-point deficit to win in Washington last month, is seeking its first sweep since 2014-15.

Raptors: Visit Memphis on Friday, the opener of a four-game trip against Western Conference opponents.

