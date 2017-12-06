  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/06 11:02
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 26 18 6 2 38 95 67
Toronto 28 17 10 1 35 99 84
Montreal 29 13 13 3 29 81 90
Boston 25 12 9 4 28 69 73
Detroit 27 10 12 5 25 74 90
Ottawa 25 9 10 6 24 74 86
Florida 27 10 13 4 24 79 93
Buffalo 27 6 17 4 16 56 94
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 27 16 7 4 36 84 81
Columbus 28 17 10 1 35 80 70
N.Y. Islanders 26 16 8 2 34 99 86
Washington 28 16 11 1 33 84 84
Pittsburgh 28 15 10 3 33 83 91
N.Y. Rangers 26 14 10 2 30 87 78
Carolina 25 11 9 5 27 72 77
Philadelphia 27 9 11 7 25 75 83
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 27 17 6 4 38 94 71
St. Louis 28 18 8 2 38 92 75
Nashville 27 17 7 3 37 87 78
Dallas 27 16 10 1 33 84 76
Minnesota 26 13 10 3 29 78 77
Chicago 27 12 10 5 29 82 73
Colorado 25 12 11 2 26 79 82
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 28 17 8 3 37 85 61
Vegas 26 16 9 1 33 90 82
San Jose 26 14 10 2 30 66 61
Vancouver 27 13 10 4 30 75 77
Calgary 27 14 12 1 29 80 88
Anaheim 27 11 11 5 27 72 82
Edmonton 27 11 14 2 24 78 92
Arizona 30 7 18 5 19 73 104

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Washington 4, San Jose 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Florida 4, SO

Nashville 5, Boston 3

Philadelphia 5, Calgary 2

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 4, Columbus 1

St. Louis 4, Montreal 3

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.