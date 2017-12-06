All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 27 19 6 2 40 101 69 New Jersey 27 16 7 4 36 84 81 Columbus 28 17 10 1 35 80 70 Toronto 28 17 10 1 35 99 84 N.Y. Islanders 27 16 9 2 34 101 92 Washington 28 16 11 1 33 84 84 Pittsburgh 28 15 10 3 33 83 91 N.Y. Rangers 26 14 10 2 30 87 78 Montreal 29 13 13 3 29 81 90 Boston 25 12 9 4 28 69 73 Carolina 25 11 9 5 27 72 77 Detroit 27 10 12 5 25 74 90 Philadelphia 27 9 11 7 25 75 83 Ottawa 25 9 10 6 24 74 86 Florida 27 10 13 4 24 79 93 Buffalo 27 6 17 4 16 56 94 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 27 17 6 4 38 94 71 St. Louis 28 18 8 2 38 92 75 Nashville 27 17 7 3 37 87 78 Los Angeles 28 17 8 3 37 85 61 Vegas 26 16 9 1 33 90 82 Dallas 27 16 10 1 33 84 76 San Jose 26 14 10 2 30 66 61 Vancouver 27 13 10 4 30 75 77 Minnesota 26 13 10 3 29 78 77 Calgary 27 14 12 1 29 80 88 Chicago 27 12 10 5 29 82 73 Anaheim 27 11 11 5 27 72 82 Colorado 25 12 11 2 26 79 82 Edmonton 27 11 14 2 24 78 92 Arizona 30 7 18 5 19 73 104

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Washington 4, San Jose 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Florida 4, SO

Nashville 5, Boston 3

Philadelphia 5, Calgary 2

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 4, Columbus 1

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

St. Louis 4, Montreal 3

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.