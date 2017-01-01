Lenovo jumps the gun and lists Taiwan as part of China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Chinese computer maker Lenovo, the second largest in the world, has decided to go ahead and take the political stance of listing Taiwan as part of China, even though this not the case, on its customer service page.

Taiwanese netizens have recently discovered and reported to Apple Daily that Lenovo's PC support page at https://pcsupport.lenovo.com/tw/zh/regemail now lists Taiwan on its drop down menu of countries with China in parenthesis next to it, along with the Chinese Taipei Olympic flag instead of its actual national flag. This is the official page on which Lenovo provides technical support for its products and software downloads.

Previously, the page listed the national flag of Taiwan and simply said "Taiwan." Thus far, Lenovo has not responded requests by the media for comment.

Beijing considers Taiwan to be a rogue province that must be "reunified" with China, by force if necessary. While Taiwan in fact has a separate, democratically elected government, the only such directly elected government in the Chinese-speaking world.