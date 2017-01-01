Southern Taiwan sees 13.3 degrees, coldest this winter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a major cold air mass hit Taiwan, southern Taiwan's Chiayi registered 13.3 degrees Celsius, the coldest temperature of the winter thus far, while northern Taiwan is expected to remain cold again today, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

CWB forecaster Wu Yi-fan (吳依帆) said in a CNA report that due to the affects of a cold air mass, Chiayi saw the mercury dip to 13.3 degrees at 2:33 a.m. this morning, setting a new record low for Taiwan's flat lands since the start of this winter.

Wu said that northern Taiwan will continue to see cold temperatures with the high not exceeding 20 degrees during the day, while highs in eastern Taiwan will range between 18 degrees to 21 degrees. Central and Southern Taiwan will see highs ranging between 23 and 25, according to CWB data.

Temperatures are not expected to warm until tomorrow as the cold front subsides.

Wu reiterated that another cold air mass will arrive on Friday and affect the island throughout the weekend. This cold air wave will be stronger than the current one and will bring more water vapor, thus increasing the likelihood of snowfall on Yushan and Hehuanshan.