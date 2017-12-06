___

Then and now: Why 1986 tax bill was everything 2017's isn't

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Tax Reform Act of 1986 was the product of a year and a half of spirited deliberations. It won support from Democrats and Republicans. Its benefits flowed more to ordinary taxpayers than to corporations. And it added nothing to the federal deficit.

AP Exclusive: Top gossip editor accused of sexual misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — Former employees under the top editor for the National Enquirer, Us Weekly and other major gossip publications accused him of sexual misconduct in the newsroom, openly describing his penis and sexual partners, discussing female employees' sex lives and forcing women to watch or listen to pornographic material. They said the behavior by Dylan Howard, currently the chief content officer of American Media Inc., occurred while he was running the company's Los Angeles office.

Google blocks YouTube on Amazon devices in escalating feud

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google is pulling its popular YouTube video service from Amazon's Fire TV and Echo Show devices in an escalating feud that has caught consumers in the crossfire. Google says the decision to block YouTube is retaliation for Amazon's refusal to sell some Google products that compete with Amazon gadgets. Google is hoping to pressure Amazon into selling Google's products, including Google Home, an internet-connected speaker that is trying to catch up to Amazon's market-leading Echo.

GOP leaders delay budget vote as internal disputes linger

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Republicans have delayed a planned vote on a short-term budget bill to give themselves more time to quell party divisions. The bill is needed to avert a partial government shutdown by the weekend, which GOP leaders are eager to avoid. Financing for federal agencies runs out at midnight Friday night unless Congress approves more money.

Obama and the chicken nugget guy ruled Twitter in 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — A guy with an insatiable appetite for chicken nuggets and President Barack Obama are among those making the biggest splash on Twitter this year. Twitter on Tuesday released its top trending people and topics that ranged from sports stars and political squabbles, to Korean boy bands.

Kennedy wrestles with wedding cake case at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is voicing competing concerns about a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. Kennedy worried about respecting the baker's religious beliefs as well as the dignity of the gay couple. Kennedy, the author of all the court's major gay-rights cases, worried during arguments at the court Tuesday that a ruling in favor of baker Jack Phillips might allow shop owners to put up signs saying "We do not bake cakes for gay weddings."

Monsanto moves to stop Arkansas from banning weed killer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Monsanto has asked a judge to prevent Arkansas lawmakers from banning the use of a weed killer that farmers in several states have said drifts onto their crops and causes widespread damage. The agribusiness filed a motion Tuesday asking a Pulaski County judge to issue a preliminary injunction preventing the state from banning dicamba's use while the company challenges a prohibition approved by the Arkansas Plant Board last month.

FDA approves diabetes drug that also helps with weight loss

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — U.S. regulators have approved a new diabetes drug that reduces blood sugar levels and also helps people lose weight. The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the once-a-week shot for people with Type 2 diabetes. It's made by Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk.

Zinke: Claim that Trump 'stole' public land a shameful lie

WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is strongly disputing a claim by outdoor retailer Patagonia that President Donald Trump "stole" public land by shrinking two national monuments in Utah. Zinke calls the claim — made in large type on the company's home page — "nefarious, false and a lie." Zinke says in a conference call with reporters that "it's shameful and appalling" that Patagonia and other retailers "would blatantly lie in order to get money in their coffers."

S&P 500 drops to third straight loss after tech rally fades

NEW YORK (AP) — Another afternoon fizzle for stocks left the Standard & Poor's 500 index with its third straight loss on Tuesday. The market seemed like it was heading for a gain in the morning, after technology stocks recovered from one of their few stumbles this year. But the tech rally lost momentum as the afternoon went on, and losses for telecom stocks and utilities helped cement the S&P 500's longest losing streak in nearly four months.

The S&P 500 fell 9.87 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,629.57. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 109.41, or 0.5 percent, to 24,180.64, and the Nasdaq composite fell 13.15, or 0.2 percent, to 6,762.21. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave back 15.65 points, or 1 percent, to 1,516.76.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 15 cents to settle at $57.62 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 41 cents to $62.86 a barrel in London. Natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.91 per 1,000 cubic feet, heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.91 per gallon and wholesale gasoline gained 3 cents to $1.72 per gallon.